Rainy, cooler weather draws Las Vegas locals to Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rainy and cooler weather is sticking around the Las Vegas valley, and some locals are embracing the change in conditions.

At Red Rock Canyon on Sunday, visitors could be seen biking, walking, taking photos and enjoying the cooler temperatures as rain moved through the area.

WATCH: Rain, cooler weather at Red Rock Canyon brings out visitors

Rain brings Las Vegas locals to Red Rock Canyon

Las Vegas local Brian Parungao said the wet weather was exactly what brought him to Red Rock.

“I did come out here because it was raining,” Parungao said.

The rainfall also transformed parts of the landscape, creating pools of water and runoff that visitors don't typically see.

“It’s really beautiful," Parungao said. "If you drive down that scenic road, you can see, like, waterfalls that are coming off these mountains."

He also pointed to flowing water near the canyon that he said is normally not there.

“That river too, right there, that’s not usually there,” Parungao said. “That only happens when it rains or we get some downpour.”

Parungao wasn't the only one hoping the wet weather would stick around.

“Vegas needs more rain, and I just hope it keeps coming,” Las Vegas local Kole Shearer said.

Shearer said he planned to spend more time at Red Rock and hoped to see another round of rain.

“Honestly, I want it to start raining, and then we’ll just hang out here for a little bit longer, maybe an hour or two, you know, just enjoy it,” he said.

While the rain brought excitement for visitors, Parungao also urged hikers to remain cautious as they explore the area.

“I would say for the hikers, if they are out, to watch out for the flash floods,” he said. “It’s starting to get a little cool, so maybe bring a jacket and a beanie.”