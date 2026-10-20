LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As teenagers across the Las Vegas valley prepare to get behind the wheel, local officials are urging families to start conversations about safe driving early.

WATCH: New teen driver safety initiative

New teen driver safety initiative launches in Clark County as families urged to talk to young drivers

For Peggy Spears, a grandmother of two teenage girls, those conversations are already happening.

“I love my grandkids," Spears said. "I have one daughter and two grandkids, and that's all we have."



As her granddaughters get ready to drive on valley roads, Spears said their safety is a top priority. She wants them focused behind the wheel and free from distractions.

“I make sure that they don't have any phones, no radio, no nothing," Spears said. "Just them driving and paying attention and being focused."

Spears said she also talks with her granddaughters about the rules of the road and asks them questions to make sure they understand how to stay safe.

“I ask them questions and they give me answers and it's correct answers, you know, about driving," she said. "And I love it."

Her message comes as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department highlighted Teen Driver Safety Week on Monday, reminding families across the valley about the importance of educating young drivers.

Metro reports that 427 children were involved in traffic crashes in Southern Nevada last year.

“As teens gain independence behind the wheel, it is critical that they understand the responsibility that comes with the safe choices that they can make while driving,” Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft said.

As part of the safety push, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is donating $100,000 toward a new teen driving initiative in Clark County schools.

The initiative brings together government officials, law enforcement and private organizations with the goal of educating young drivers and reducing roadway fatalities.

“This program is a collaboration between government county officials, law enforcement and private entities with that one goal that we will reduce fatalities on our roadways and that we will educate our youth so that they can be better drivers on our roadways,” LVMPD Lt. Cody Fulwiler said.

The initiative will establish a unified safety messaging system for Clark County School District and charter school families. Information will focus on topics including school-zone safety, electronic devices, Nevada traffic laws and parking.

For Spears, safe driving starts with the basics, including staying focused and leaving enough room between vehicles.

“You have to make sure you're looking at the people's bumper," she said. "Maybe if you can't see their bumper, you're too close."

To learn more about the CCSD driving initiative, click HERE.