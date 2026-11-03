LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For years, residents living near Sloan Lane say getting in and out of their neighborhoods came with limited options.

Now, a newly opened bridge and sidewalk are giving people another way to travel through the area, with residents saying the improvements are making trips quicker and safer.

The bridge opened to the public on Oct. 23, according to Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

WATCH: New Sloan Lane bridge, sidewalk improves access for east Las Vegas residents

New Sloan Lane bridge, sidewalk improve access for East Las Vegas residents

East Las Vegas resident Travis Lang said he has already noticed a difference while biking through the area.

"It's way faster to cut through this way than head down Nellis and wait," Lang said.

Lang said the new route makes trips to the store easier because he can avoid some traffic lights along Nellis Boulevard. He also pointed to the wider sidewalks as an important improvement for pedestrians and bicyclists, including children traveling through the area.

"Wider sidewalks for the bikers and for the people that's walking," Lang said. "Room for everybody that's on the sidewalk. So that's definitely an improvement."

Another east Las Vegas resident, Jenny, who asked that only her first name be used, said the new bridge has helped cut down her commute time when leaving her neighborhood.

"I think it's just been good that it's opened up more because we go that way," Jenny said. "Avoid some of Nellis' traffic."

While residents welcome the additional access, they are also asking drivers to be careful when traveling through neighborhoods near the new route.

"Some cars go slow through the neighborhood and some fly by, so sometimes you just gotta slow down," Jenny said.

Segerblom said funding for the bridge came from the gas tax and that additional road improvements are planned for the east side in the coming years.

Lang said he welcomes continued investment in the area.

"It's the east side of Las Vegas, so it definitely needs more of an upgrade and things to be improved," Lang said. "So the improvements are good, and I know more is coming."