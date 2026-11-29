LAS VEGAS — As the holiday season brings an increase in giving and volunteering, local organizations said they are also seeing a growing number of families in need of support.

WATCH: Las Vegas organizations see growing need for donations, volunteers this holiday season

Las Vegas organizations see growing need for donations, volunteers this holiday season

In east Las Vegas, some residents are encouraging others to give what they can, whether that means donating money or everyday necessities or simply volunteering their time.

East Las Vegas resident Kathryn Smith said giving back is something she makes a point to do each year.

“When you're in the grocery store, pick up something extra and throw it at Salvation Army,” Smith said. “They appreciate it. Or go down to Shade Tree. They appreciate everything.”

For Smith, helping others is also personal. She said there was a time when she needed help herself, and now she tries to return that support whenever she can.

“When you're retired, you can't always give them $100 a month, but I get what I can,” Smith said. “They need it and I needed it at one time, and I appreciate it, so I'll always help people.”

She said even smaller donations, including basic necessities such as deodorant and other personal care items, can make a difference.

The call for support comes as the Salvation Army said it is seeing more families asking for help this year.

Kyle Smith with the Salvation Army said he has personally seen families struggling, including single mothers with babies and entire households looking for assistance.

“They are really struggling and it's very difficult,” he said. “We're seeing that everywhere, and it is heartbreaking.”

At the same time, he said he has seen significant support from people across the Las Vegas community who are willing to help.

For those who may not be able to donate money or items this year, both Smith and the Salvation Army said volunteering can be another meaningful way to give back.

“The goal is to share the joy of Christmas with everybody,” Smith said. “That's what we want. We want people who are willing to do that.”

Kathryn Smith echoed that message.

“There's so many places to volunteer,” she said. “You don't have to give them your money, but give them your time.”

For more information on ways to donate or volunteer this holiday season, CLICK HERE.