EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many young men, having the right person in their corner can change the direction of their life.

In Las Vegas, mentorship programs are working to provide young men with guidance, resources and opportunities to help them move forward.

For Axel Cueva, joining the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Chicanos Por La Causa has become part of that journey.

Cueva said his probation officer encouraged him to get involved with the programs a few months ago.

“I came over here just for all these opportunities,” Cueva said.

Since then, Cueva says he has seen a significant change in himself.

WATCH | Las Vegas mentorship programs help young men find support, opportunities

Las Vegas mentorship programs help young men find support, opportunities and a new path forward

“I'm gonna be honest, my old self would hate my new self, and that's something I hate and like at the same time because it shows a lot that I've changed,” Cueva said. “I've changed into a better person.”

Cueva said that before becoming involved with the programs, he was struggling to find the right direction.

“I was lost in my own world. I was doing dumb things, going in and out of jail, and me being here has shown me a lot, has opened my eyes a lot,” he said.

In 2017, the city of Las Vegas, Clark County and the Clark County School District launched the reorganized Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. Since then, numerous young men have participated in the program.

Member Dezhon Pate said he joined because he wanted opportunities to grow and avoid repeating past mistakes.

“I ain't gonna, you know, keep repeating the same thing over and over,” Pate said. “So coming here, I knew it was gonna be more growth opportunities for me.”

For My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Director Marcus Sherfield, the mission is personal.

Sherfield grew up in East Las Vegas near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue and said mentors and community support helped him when he faced important decisions in his own life.

“There were times in my life where I, whether crossroads or certain decisions, and if it wasn't for support, whether it was the church, different programs, mentors, I probably could have went a whole different direction,” Sherfield said.

Sherfield said the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance works with several community programs to connect young people with ongoing support, including housing, education and mental health resources.

Cueva hopes other young men in the Las Vegas Valley will take advantage of those opportunities and surround themselves with people who want to see them succeed.

“Don't go to the friends that are gonna wanna take you go smoke, go drink, go party. Those are not friends,” Cueva said. “Go to some people that will lift you up, try to talk with you. Let's go do something. Let's go look for jobs.”

For Cueva, that support has already helped him see a different path forward.

If you would like to support My Brother's Keeper Alliance you can contact Sherfield directly at 702-460-5697. Or visit My Brother's Keeper Alliance website here.