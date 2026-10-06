Former school social worker talks support after tragedy following fatal shooting of east Las Vegas teen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old Desert Pines High School student was killed in a shooting Friday night during a First Friday event in downtown Las Vegas, leaving a school community to cope with a sudden loss.

The teen was identified as Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers.

Police said the shooting happened near Main Street and Charleston Boulevard. Two other people were injured, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

The shooting raises questions about how schools respond when a student dies unexpectedly and how they support classmates, teachers and others affected by the loss.

WATCH: Clark County campuses offer support after sudden loss

Schools offer support after sudden loss

Frances Young, who now works with the School of Social Work at UNLV, spent six years working as a social worker with the Clark County School District. She said she responded to numerous crises in school environments.

Young said having “a safe person” and “a safe outlet” can be important for those dealing with a traumatic event.

She said sudden violence can also change how safe students feel in places that are supposed to provide security and stability.

“A lot of times people weren't understanding how quickly things transpired and just not feeling safe in a place that they're supposed to feel safe,” Young said.

Young said a sudden death can leave students experiencing anxiety and searching for a sense of control.

“A death is out of our control a lot of times, and so they desperately want control. They might have feelings of anxiety,” Young said. “And so we're able to help kind of get that settled down with coping skills, a safe place to process, to where they actually feel like they have a little more control of their life.”

Young stressed that support shouldn't stop with students. Teachers and other school staff can also experience grief following the death of a student.

“They're the ones that see the children every day. They're the ones that see the empty seat every day,” Young said. “And I think that's so worth acknowledging because they have to face that in the class, and so we come in and we do crisis support.”

The shooting comes more than four years after another deadly shooting in the downtown area. In June 2022, a teenager pulled out a gun and killed a man following a large fight near Binion's.

The city of Las Vegas said it, along with the First Friday Foundation and Metro Police, is reviewing Friday's event. The groups plan to meet to discuss possible steps moving forward.

CCSD offers mental health resources for students and families dealing with crises and loss that can be found AT THIS LINK.