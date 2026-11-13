EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group of East Las Vegas students is working to make science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) more accessible to families through the power of storytelling.

The Pair of Dice Robotics team at Southeast Career Technical Academy (SECTA) created Space Whiskers, a children's book designed to introduce young readers and their families to the world of space and STEM.

WATCH | East Las Vegas students create Spanish audiobook to make STEM more accessible

East Las Vegas students create Spanish audiobook to make STEM more accessible

The students also released a Spanish audiobook version of the book, giving Spanish-speaking children and families another way to explore STEM education.

Nataly Gillard, a member of the robotics team, said making STEM accessible to everyone is important.

"Accessibility to STEM should be for everybody," Gillard said.

Gillard, who has been involved in robotics and STEM for more than nine years, said having resources like this available in Spanish could have made a difference for her and her family when she was younger.

"As a little girl who's done this for over nine years, robotics and STEM, I believe it would have been so useful to me and my family," she said.

Gillard helped launch the Spanish audiobook, which she hopes will reach children who speak Spanish and parents who may not have access to the same STEM resources.

She said the project gives more families an opportunity to introduce their children to science and technology.

Bryan Montes, another member of the team, helped narrate the Spanish version of Space Whiskers.

Montes said he is happy to be part of a project that can help younger generations learn about STEM opportunities.

"It makes me feel happy that I am able to help other students, like the younger generation, elementary school, middle school, and even high school, learn about STEM programs," Montes said.

Pair of Dice Robotics coach Jennifer Miller said she encourages students to use the opportunities they have to give back to their community.

"Something that we try to instill in the students is to not take for granted the opportunities that they have," Miller said. "And so, the kids really show that by giving back to the community."

For Gillard, the hope is that the book inspires young readers to see what's possible when they explore STEM.

"Anything is possible, really," she said.