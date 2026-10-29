LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For more than three decades, Vonnie Hatfield has called the Las Vegas Valley home.

But as rent, groceries, gas and other everyday expenses continue to rise, the east Las Vegas senior said she is increasingly worried about whether she will be able to afford to stay.

“I've lived here 32 years. I moved in here in 1994,” Hatfield said.

When Hatfield first moved into her mobile home, she remembers paying around $300 a month in rent.

WATCH: East Las Vegas senior worries rising rent and living costs could price her out of longtime home

East Las Vegas senior worries rising rent and living costs could price her out of longtime home

“And that was very, very affordable,” she said.

Today, Hatfield said her rent has nearly tripled to close to $1,000 a month. For someone living on a fixed income, she said another increase could make remaining in her longtime home difficult.

“It's getting very, very difficult to live,” Hatfield said.

For Hatfield and some of her friends, she said affordable rent would be closer to $500 to $600 a month. But housing is only one part of the financial pressure she is feeling.

She said other expenses take up a significant portion of her monthly income.

“Because of the rising costs of gas, food, everything now,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said the larger rent increases at her mobile home park began around 2020, after a new management company took over.

“Our rent has gone up approximately $500 or more since, let's see, 2020,” she said.

Hatfield is not the only east valley senior raising concerns about housing costs.

Havenpark Communities also owns Maycliff Estates, another mobile home community in the east valley. In September, Channel 13 spoke with senior residents there who also expressed concerns about rising rent.

Management has told Channel 13 in both instances that the increases are connected to improvements being made at the mobile home communities.

For seniors like Hatfield, however, each increase adds another challenge to balancing housing with other necessities on a fixed income.

“I won't be able to afford [the] cost of living if prices go up any higher,” Hatfield said.

Seniors who have legal questions or concerns about rent increases can contact the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada for information about their rights and available resources.