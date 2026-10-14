Early voting approaches in Nevada: What east Las Vegas voters need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As early voting approaches, east Las Vegas residents are preparing to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, with some saying voting early helps them avoid long lines and gives them more flexibility.

“I think one of the important things is beating the big lines later on, last minute,” east Las Vegas resident Yaimara Wheaton said.

Wheaton said early voting also makes the voting process feel less stressful.

“I think it, like, reduces the stress, actually helps you build time in your day to make thoughtful decisions,” Wheaton said.

Other east Las Vegas residents said they have made early voting a priority for years.

“Getting there early gives you a chance to get everything squared away before the end time or before the polls start closing,” one resident said. “I've been early voting for ages, so not been in lines.”

While some residents choose to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, early voting isn't used by every voter. According to the Office of the Nevada Secretary of State, about 20% of voters used early voting during the 2024 primary election.

“We want people to engage and we want people to participate, and I think this is an important time for people to have their voice heard,” Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said. “Voters are going to determine the future of our country.”

WATCH: What to know before voting early

EAST LAS VEGAS EARLY VOTING

Nevada allows eligible voters to register to vote on the same day they cast a ballot during early voting and on Election Day.

Those registering the same day need a valid Nevada driver's license or state identification card displaying their current residential address.

Voters registered in Clark County can cast their ballot at any early voting location in the county, regardless of where they live within the county.

Early voting locations can be either short-term or long-term sites. Short-term locations operate for a limited number of days, while long-term locations can remain open for up to 14 days of early voting. Voters should check the dates and hours for their preferred site before heading out.

One message from the east Las Vegas residents I spoke with was simple: Make your voice heard.

“Vote, vote, vote, make it count,” they said.

A full list of early voting sites across the county can be found HERE. For any questions on early voting details, click HERE.