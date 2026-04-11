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Clark County to receive grant to support free swim lessons for children ahead of summer season

Swimming pool summer child floaties water wings 072709
Mark Keppler/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy wearing water wings jumps into the pool at the Rheinbad public bath in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday, July 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Keppler)
Swimming pool summer child floaties water wings 072709
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we get closer to summer, more people will be spending time around the pool.

With that in mind, Clark County is launching free swim lessons for children as part of its drowning prevention initiative.

Clark County officials will host an event Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Hollywood Aquatic Center to highlight the importance of early water safety education for children.

During the event, the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department will receive a $2,500 grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council to support free swim classes for children 4 years old and younger.

You can learn more about Clark County's Aquatics programs HERE.

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