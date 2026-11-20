EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Black Friday approaching, millions of Americans are preparing to hunt for holiday deals. But as crowds grow and shoppers head home with expensive purchases, theft is also a concern.

In East Las Vegas, shoppers say they are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their belongings during the busy holiday shopping season.

WATCH | Black Friday shopping: Shoppers share theft concerns, prevention tips

East Las Vegas shoppers take extra precautions against theft ahead of Black Friday

East Las Vegas resident Misty Bell says one of her biggest priorities is making sure valuables are never visible inside her vehicle.

“I keep anything that's of any value to me or maybe any value to someone else out of the car,” Bell said.

Bell said she tries to avoid leaving purchases unattended in her vehicle whenever possible.

“I try to keep things out of sight and if I can't leave it in the car without someone seeing it, I just have to take it and lug it with me,” Bell said. “It's the best prevention.”

More shoppers are expected to be out looking for deals over Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of consumers, or 64%, say they are likely to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to do most of their holiday shopping, compared with 51% five years ago.

With more people shopping and carrying purchases, Bell believes prevention is especially important.

“You can't stop them from doing what they're gonna do anyway, but at least you take that urge and having something there for them to take to begin with,” Bell said.

Metro Police shared several theft-prevention recommendations for shoppers, including:



Carry only what is necessary.

Shop during the daytime when possible.

Consider shopping with a friend.

If shopping at night, park in a well-lit area.

Keep valuables and purchases out of sight.

Never leave your vehicle unattended

Carry only necessary cash and credit cars

Bell also recommends carrying personal belongings in a bag that stays close to your body.

“Sling bag, something that's close to your body, if you must, and, you know, try to keep everything in front of you, on you at all times,” she said.