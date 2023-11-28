National Christmas Tree near the White House toppled by strong winds

Whoopsie-daisy! Strong winds on Tuesday gave the National Christmas Tree near the White House an unexpected topple.

Nature's whimsical touch to holiday vibes gave the National Park Service staff quite a scare when winds gusting over 33 mph toppled the tree on Tuesday afternoon.

The tree fell just ahead of Thursday's annual lighting ceremony, but don’t you worry! The NPS assures that the show will go on as scheduled.

“After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright as of 6 p.m.," the NPS said in a statement.

The already fully decorated 40-foot Norway Spruce was planted on the Ellipse a mere two weeks ago, and replaced a tree from two years ago that had unfortunately succumbed to a fungal disease.

This is not the first topple for the National Tree, but thankfully, this time it spared any major damage. Back in 2011, a tree that had graced the spot for 32 years came crashing down in the face of fierce winds reaching up to 50 mph, snapping it in half.

Of course, shortly after the tumble, other famous U.S. trees, such as the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, took to social media to poke fun at the National Tree.

"I'm still standin' (Yeah, yeah, yeah!)" the famous tree's sassy X account, @30RockTree, posted.

Unfortunately for the 30 Rock Tree, we will all be able to visit the National Tree in all its glory starting Saturday until Jan. 1.

