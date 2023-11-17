Watch Now
Multiple people shot at hospital in New Hampshire, police say

Police say multiple people were shot at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire's capital city of Concord.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 17:26:48-05

New Hampshire state police say they are investigating a shooting at a state psychiatric hospital that has resulted in multiple victims.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency said in a post on X Friday a suspect was deceased on the scene. The scene had been contained but was still active.

New Hampshire Hospital is located in the state capital Concord.

Police released initial information in a post on X Friday. Additional details were not immediately available.

According to the Associated Press, aerial footage of the hospital showed a major police presence. Multiple police vehicles were on the scene, including at least one armored vehicle.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was coordinating a site for media at a sports field nearby.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for more updates as they are made available.

