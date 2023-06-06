Multiple people shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia

Multiple people have been shot following a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia, according to Scripps News Richmond.

The shooting occurred as a graduation ceremony was concluding for Huguenot High School, held at Altria Theater in Richmond.

Sources told Scripps News Richmond reporter Jon Burkett there were at least four victims in the shooting. Further details about the conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

Footage from the scene showed law enforcement personnel responding inside and outside Altria Theater, near Monroe Park.

Scripps News Richmond reporter Tyler Lane said that school officials who were placed on lockdown in the area reported hearing loud bangs and seeing people being evacuated on stretchers.

BREAKING: Reports of a shooting outside a Richmond Public Schools graduation. School board members on lockdown inside the Altria Building tell us they heard more than a dozen loud bangs, swarms of authorizes responded, and people being taken out on stretchers. @CBS6 — Tyler Layne (@TylerLayneMusic) June 6, 2023

Virginia Commonwealth University sent text alerts to users in the area, reporting shots fired in the vicinity of its campus and urging people to stay indoors or avoid the area.

The Richmond Police and VCU Police Departments said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a breaking news story. Stay on scrippsnews.com for further updates.

