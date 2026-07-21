Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with minivan in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was critically injured after a collision with a minivan late Monday afternoon in east Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and North 28th Street.

Police said the driver of a Honda Odyssey was making a U-turn from westbound Charleston to eastbound Charleston when they traveled into the path of a motorcycle traveling east on Charleston.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Las Vegas, was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police. Several people inside the minivan sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.