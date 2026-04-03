Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation | 4/3/26

Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation is gearing up for its powerful annual gala, “Roar for Hope,” taking place April 24th at the ARIA Resort & Casino. The event raises critical funds to support families impacted by childhood cancer, helping ease both emotional and logistical challenges during incredibly difficult times.

Founder Rino Armeni was inspired to create the organization after his grandson Lorenzo Kneesel was diagnosed with high-risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at just three years old. Through services like home restoration, meals, transportation, and personalized family care, the foundation provides meaningful relief and stability—giving families more time to focus on what matters most.

