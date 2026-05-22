Zippy’s Restaurants | 5/22/26

Zippy’s Camino Al Norte officially opened on Tuesday, May 19th at 10 a.m., marking the restaurant’s fifth location in the Las Vegas valley. General Manager Jamie-Lynn Johnsen welcomed Elliot in to celebrate the grand opening and share what makes Zippy’s such a beloved staple for both locals and visitors.

Known for its Hawaiian comfort food classics, Zippy’s continues to expand its presence in the community while introducing new guests to its signature flavors and welcoming atmosphere. This newest location at 5485 Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas offers even more access to fan-favorite dishes and fresh bakery items, giving guests a taste of the island right here in Nevada.

This segment is paid for by Zippy’s Restaurants