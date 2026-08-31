Zerorez Las Vegas | 8/31/26

Ready to relax and let someone else tackle the cleaning? Zerorez Las Vegas is highlighting its Labor Day Sale and a range of services designed to refresh carpets, tile, grout and air ducts. Owners Doug and Kevin McKee explained how Zerorez’s soap-free Zr Water Technology is designed to remove embedded dirt without leaving behind the sticky residue associated with traditional cleaning methods.

The team also takes us inside its air duct cleaning process and explains how professional cleaning can help remove dust and other pollutants from the home. The Labor Day offer includes two rooms of carpet cleaning plus a free hall for $99, along with two free tickets to Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks. Limited offer; minimums apply.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas