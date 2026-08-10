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Zerorez Las Vegas | 8/10/26

Summer can take a toll on your home. The team from Zerorez shares how professional cleaning can help refresh carpets, hard floors and more as families head back to school. #PaidForContent
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Summer means more foot traffic, spills, pets, and plenty of messes left behind. As kids head back to school, it's the perfect time to give your home a fresh start. Doug and Kevin McKee from Zerorez joined us to explain why deep cleaning goes beyond what a vacuum or mop can do, helping remove dirt, allergens, and grime that build up over the busy summer months.

They also discuss Zerorez's cleaning technology, how it works on carpets, tile, grout, LVT, and LVP flooring, and share tips for getting your home clean and ready for the season ahead as well as a chance to snag tickets to Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas

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