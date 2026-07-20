Zerorez Las Vegas | 7/20/26

Zerorez is celebrating 25 years of making Las Vegas homes cleaner, healthier, and happier. Owners Doug and Kevin McKee join us to share how their patented ZR Water technology continues to set them apart, cleaning carpets, tile, upholstery, and more without soaps, detergents, or harsh chemicals — leaving zero residue behind.

That means softer, fresher, faster-drying carpets that stay cleaner longer. Zerorez also offers professional air duct cleaning to help improve indoor air quality by removing dust, bacteria, and mold from the “lungs” of your home.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, customers can save 25% on any regularly priced service and receive two free tickets to Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks. It’s a summer deal designed to keep your home clean and your family cool.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas