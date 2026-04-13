Zerorez Las Vegas | 4/13/26

Spring is here, and there’s no better time to reset your home with a deep, professional clean. Doug and Kevin McKee from Zerorez explain how their patented cleaning technology uses zero detergents and non-toxic solutions to leave carpets, rugs, and upholstery looking like new. It’s especially helpful for pet owners dealing with stubborn stains and odors, all while staying safe for kids and animals. Beyond surfaces, Zerorez also tackles air ducts to improve indoor air quality and help reduce allergens circulating through your home. With thousands of glowing reviews and years of trusted service in Las Vegas, Zerorez makes spring cleaning simple, effective, and stress-free.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas