Zerorez Las Vegas| 3/2/26

Spring is the perfect time to let the sunshine in—and get the dirt out. From muddy carpets to dull tile and tired-looking sofas, life has a way of settling into every corner of your home. That’s where Doug and Kevin McKee, co-owners of Zerorez, come in. They’re sharing how a deep professional clean can restore carpets, floors, and furniture without the stress. Zerorez tackles everything from stained couch cushions to worn-out tile, helping homeowners achieve a fresher, healthier space this spring. Plus, take advantage of their “Spring Cleaning Special” where you can get 2 Rooms of carpet cleaned Plus a FREE Hallway for Only $99!

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas