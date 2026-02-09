Zerorez Las Vegas | 2/9/26

This Valentine’s Day, give your home a little romance with Zerorez! Doug and Kevin McKee can transform carpets, tile, grout, and rugs from tired and worn to fresh, clean, and like new.

Imagine stepping into a spotless home where every corner sparkles, spots and stains vanish, and your favorite rugs look as good as the day you bought them.

Using Zerorez’s patented ZR Technology, which is zero-toxic and leaves no residue, your floors stay cleaner longer — the perfect way to show your home some love. Treat your space this season and fall in love with your home all over again.

This segment is paid for Zerorez