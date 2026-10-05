Zerorez Las Vegas | 10/5/26

Spooky season is here, but the real house of horrors might be hiding under your feet! Pet spots, tracked-in dirt, mystery stains and everyday buildup can leave carpets, tile, grout, upholstery and rugs looking less than fresh. Doug and Kevin McKee, owners of Zerorez, are showing us how their cleaning technology can tackle those tough messes and help get your home holiday-ready.

Zerorez uses its patented ZR cleaning technology to lift away embedded dirt, odors and allergens without relying on traditional detergents or toxic chemicals. From carpets and rugs to dirty tile and grout and soiled upholstery, Zerorez is ready to banish the grime before guests arrive. Find out why Zerorez has earned its reputation as “Best in Vegas” and give those frightening floors a fresh start this fall!

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas