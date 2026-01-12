Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Zerorez Las Vegas | 1/12/26

Zerorez co-owners Doug and Kevin McKee share how a professional clean can transform your home into the ultimate game-day hosting zone. #PaidForContent
Is Your Home Game-Day Ready for the Big Matchup?
Posted

With football fans gearing up for the playoffs, Doug and Kevin McKee, co-owners of Zerorez, say now is the time to get your home game-day ready. From muddy carpets and dull floors to couch cushions that need a refresh, Zerorez tackles the dirt and grime that can build up over time.

The team notes that carpets alone can absorb up to 40 pounds of dirt, dust, and pollen each year, impacting both appearance and air quality. Using a powerful, residue-free cleaning process, Zerorez helps reduce allergens by up to 94% while leaving surfaces looking and feeling fresh.

Book your game-day clean now and focus on the action—not the mess.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas

