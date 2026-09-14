Zerorez | 9/14/26

Sometimes your home just needs a serious refresh. Doug and Kevin McKee, owners of Zerorez Las Vegas, joined us to share how their cleaning services can tackle everything from dirty traffic patterns and stubborn spots and stains to grimy grout and lingering pet odors. A professional cleaning can give carpets and hard surfaces a fresh look while helping create a cleaner-feeling home.

Zerorez also highlighted its cleaning process and its focus on improving indoor air quality, with the company saying its service can improve indoor air quality and allergies by as much as 94%. And there’s still time to take advantage of the Extended Labor Day Sale. You can get two rooms of carpet cleaned with a FREE hall for $99. Call 702-840-3333 or visit ZerorezLasVegas.com and minimums apply.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas