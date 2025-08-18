Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Zerorez | 8/18/25

Zerorez Wants You to Go Back to School… and Back to Clean!
It’s not just back-to-school season—it’s back-to-clean season too! Doug and Kevin McKee from Zerorez are reminding everyone that your carpet is actually the biggest air filter in your home, and over the course of a year it can trap up to 40 pounds of dust, dirt, and allergens.

Vacuuming helps, but it’s no replacement for a professional deep clean. Zerorez can tackle tough stains, matted stairs, pet messes, and even those annoying traffic patterns—while improving your air quality by up to 94%. If you're aiming for a healthier home this season, it’s time to let Zerorez show you why they’re the “Best in Vegas!”

This segment is paid for by Zerorez

