Zerorez | 7/7/25

We’re all spending more time indoors, and dirty carpets, pet accidents, matted stairs, smelly rugs, and unsightly traffic patterns can take a toll on your space. A professional cleaning doesn’t just transform the look of your home—it can improve indoor air quality and reduce allergens by up to 94%.

That’s where Zerorez comes in. Doug and Kevin McKee are here to share why Zerorez is consistently rated the Best in Vegas for carpet and air duct cleaning.

There’s simply no substitute for a Zerorez Clean. Only Zerorez uses patented ZR Technology, which cleans with Zero Detergents and Zero Toxic Chemicals, leaving Zero dirt-attracting residue. The result? Carpets that stay cleaner, longer.

Beyond carpets, a clean duct system is essential for managing allergies and maintaining healthy air. Zerorez offers a revolutionary truck-mounted air duct cleaning system that ensures no contamination inside your home.

Zerorez provides a full range of services to refresh and protect all your surfaces, from tile and grout to upholstery and area rugs.

For more information or to schedule your Zerorez clean, visit [your website URL here].

Best part? They’re offering “National Carpet Cleaning Month Special." Only $39 Per Room - “Clean 3 Rooms and get the 4th Room FREE!” Plus Save $100 on Air Duct Cleaning Service

Call 702-840-3333 or Online at ZerorezLasVegas.com .