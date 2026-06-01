Zerorez | 6/1/26

A fresh, clean home doesn’t have to mean expensive renovations or weeks of disruption. Doug and Kevin McKee from Zerorez joined the show to explain how their patented cleaning technology can completely refresh carpets, tile, upholstery, and air ducts in just hours. Unlike traditional cleaners, Zerorez uses its exclusive ZR Technology with no soaps or harsh chemicals, helping carpets dry quickly and stay cleaner longer while restoring that “like-new” feeling throughout the home.

Just in time for the Vegas heat, Zerorez has teamed up with Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks for a fun summer promotion. Customers who complete qualifying services can receive two free waterpark tickets, making it the perfect combination of a cleaner home and a cool family staycation.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas