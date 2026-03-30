Zerorez | 3/30/26

Spring is here, and with it comes more foot traffic, family gatherings, and the need for a fresh, clean home. Co-owners Doug and Kevin McKee from Zerorez joined us to share how their deep-cleaning services can revive carpets, rugs, and floors just in time for the season.

They explain that carpets act like your home’s largest air filter, collecting up to 40 pounds of dust, dirt, and pollen each year. Using their patented cleaning technology with no harsh detergents or residue, Zerorez helps keep carpets cleaner longer—making it easier to maintain a healthier, more comfortable home all spring long.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas