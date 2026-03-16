Zerorez | 3/16/26

Spring is the perfect time to open the windows, let the sunshine in, and give your home the deep clean it deserves. But while many people focus on closets and countertops, some of the biggest messes are hiding in plain sight—right under your feet. Carpets, tile, and upholstery collect dust, dirt, and allergens over time, especially after a busy winter.

Doug and Kevin McKee, co-owners of Zerorez, say spring is the ideal time to refresh those surfaces and restore that clean-home feeling. Because carpet acts like one of the largest air filters in your home, regular deep cleaning helps it do its job better. Zerorez uses patented ZR Technology with zero detergents and no harsh chemicals, leaving behind no sticky residue so surfaces stay cleaner longer.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas