Zerorez | 2/3/25

Your home deserves a little love, and Zerorez is here to make it shine! Their cutting-edge cleaning technology removes stubborn stains, dirty traffic patterns, and even deep-seated grime from your carpets.

They’ll press delete on dingy grout lines, restore the sparkle to your tile, and refresh your upholstery—so every time you sit down, all you smell is pure, clean freshness.

Co-owners Ben and Doug McKee are committed to providing a stress-free cleaning experience.

With Zerorez, your home becomes the ultimate comfort zone—spotless, refreshed, and ready to brighten your day.

This Valentine’s Day, give yourself the gift of a truly clean home with the experts at Zerorez!

This segment is paid for by Zerorez