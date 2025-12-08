Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Zerorez | 12/8/25

Doug McKee from Zerorez Las Vegas shows how their patented ZR Technology delivers a deep, stress-free clean for carpets, surfaces, and air ducts, just in time for the holidays!
Get Your Holiday-Ready Home with Zerorez
Posted

With just two weeks until Christmas, Zerorez makes holiday cleaning simple and stress-free. Using patented ZR Technology with zero detergents and zero toxic chemicals, Zerorez leaves carpets, rugs, tile, marble, stone, and upholstery cleaner, fresher, and free of dirt-attracting residue. 

From carpets and fine rugs to shower glass and bathroom tile, Zerorez handles every surface, even around fully decorated homes. Don’t wait, because holiday appointments are limited! And as an extra Christmas gift, they’ll clean 2 Rooms & a FREE Hallway for only $99, plus get a FREE Family Pass to Glittering Lights ($39 value).

This segment is paid for by Zerorez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo