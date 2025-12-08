Zerorez | 12/8/25

With just two weeks until Christmas, Zerorez makes holiday cleaning simple and stress-free. Using patented ZR Technology with zero detergents and zero toxic chemicals, Zerorez leaves carpets, rugs, tile, marble, stone, and upholstery cleaner, fresher, and free of dirt-attracting residue.

From carpets and fine rugs to shower glass and bathroom tile, Zerorez handles every surface, even around fully decorated homes. Don’t wait, because holiday appointments are limited! And as an extra Christmas gift, they’ll clean 2 Rooms & a FREE Hallway for only $99, plus get a FREE Family Pass to Glittering Lights ($39 value).

This segment is paid for by Zerorez