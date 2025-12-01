Zerorez | 12/1/25

The final countdown to a cleaner home has begun! Zerorez is offering 25% off their regular price services plus a FREE Family Pass to Glittering Lights (a $39 value).

From carpets and tile to upholstery, rugs, air ducts, and even marble, stone, LVT, shower glass, and bathroom tile, Zerorez handles it all. Using their patented ZR Technology with zero detergents and zero toxic chemicals, they leave no dirt-attracting residue, so carpets stay cleaner longer. Not only does your home shine, but indoor air quality improves, reducing allergens by up to 94%! Appointments fill up fast during the holidays, so call Zerorez today and enjoy a stress-free, sparkling season.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez