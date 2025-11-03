Zerorez | 11/3/25

The holiday countdown is on, and Zerorez is making sure your home looks and feels amazing before the guests arrive. Co-owners Doug and Kevin McKee say this is the busiest time of year for deep cleaning—so now’s the time to book carpets, tile, upholstery, rugs, and even air ducts. Zerorez uses their patented cleaning technology to reduce allergens by up to 94%, leaving your home clean and healthier for the holidays.

They also tackle the tough stuff: marble, stone, LVT, shower glass, and bathroom tile. Appointments fill quickly as Thanksgiving approaches, so schedule early and let Zerorez handle the heavy lifting. You focus on the celebration—they’ll take care of the mess.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez