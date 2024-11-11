Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Zerorez | 11/11/24

The holidays are almost here! Make your home shine with help from Zerorez—trusted for cleaning carpets, tile, and more with fast, hassle-free service. #PaidForContent
Posted

The holiday season is around the corner, and that means it’s time to prepare for gatherings with friends and family.

For a fresh, clean look throughout your home, Zerorez is here to help.

Co-owners Ben and Doug McKee are excited to offer their expert services to get your carpets, rugs, tile, and upholstery spotless before the holiday rush.

With Zerorez’s unique cleaning technology, you can enjoy a fresh, chemical-free clean that lasts longer.

Forget about scrubbing and stress—let Zerorez handle it all!

Book your appointment today and see why Zerorez is trusted to make every home holiday-ready.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo