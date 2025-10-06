Zerorez | 10/6/25

The holidays are around the corner, and Zerorez says it’s never too early to start preparing!

Co-owners Doug and Kevin McKee remind homeowners to “leave the cleaning to them” and beat the holiday rush by booking early. Zerorez tackles it all—expertly cleaning carpets, rugs, tile, and upholstery while also restoring marble, stone, LVT, shower glass, and even air ducts for a full-home refresh.

What sets Zerorez apart is its patented ZR Technology, which uses zero detergents and zero toxic chemicals. This means no dirt-attracting residue is left behind, so carpets stay cleaner longer.

Beyond a sparkling look, a Zerorez cleaning can improve indoor air quality and reduce allergens by as much as 94%. With services that make your entire home shine, it’s the perfect way to get holiday-ready and welcome guests into a cleaner, healthier space.

