Zerorez | 10/20/25

No one wants Ghoulish Grime or Spine-Chilling Stains haunting their carpets this fall! Thankfully, Zerorez is swooping in to save the day. With their patented ZR Cleaning System, the McKee brothers show how vacuuming only scratches the surface — while Zerorez deep cleans carpets, rugs, and floors by removing dirt, dust mites, and pet dander from deep within the fibers. For over 20 years, Vegas homeowners have trusted Zerorez to banish stains and keep their homes fresh. Using Zero Detergents and Zero-Toxic Chemicals, their process leaves Zero Residue, meaning carpets stay cleaner, longer.

This segment was paid for by Zerorez