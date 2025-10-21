Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Zerorez | 10/20/25

Doug and Kevin McKee from Zerorez are back with the ultimate cleaning solution to keep your home spotless — just in time for spooky season!
Zerorez to the Rescue: Say Goodbye to Ghoulish Grime
No one wants Ghoulish Grime or Spine-Chilling Stains haunting their carpets this fall! Thankfully, Zerorez is swooping in to save the day. With their patented ZR Cleaning System, the McKee brothers show how vacuuming only scratches the surface — while Zerorez deep cleans carpets, rugs, and floors by removing dirt, dust mites, and pet dander from deep within the fibers. For over 20 years, Vegas homeowners have trusted Zerorez to banish stains and keep their homes fresh. Using Zero Detergents and Zero-Toxic Chemicals, their process leaves Zero Residue, meaning carpets stay cleaner, longer.

