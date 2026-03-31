Youth Mayor Program | 3/31/26

Young leaders are stepping into the spotlight through the UNLV Nevada Institute of Children's Research & Policy’s Strong Start Youth Mayor program. Clark County Youth Mayor Sophia Schafer represents the impact of this initiative, which gives 4th and 5th graders a unique opportunity to campaign and connect with their community.

Each year, a select group of candidates promotes their platforms through social media and at the Step Up for Kids event, where young voters help decide the winner. The elected Youth Mayor serves a one-year term, while fellow candidates can join the Youth Mayor Council, fostering leadership skills, civic awareness, and a passion for making a difference.