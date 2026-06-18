Your Bucket List Guide | 6/18/26

As the country marks its 250th anniversary, travelers looking for the ultimate Americana getaway may want to put South Dakota at the top of their list. From historic landmarks and national parks to scenic highways and Old West towns, the state offers a road trip experience that blends natural beauty with American history. It’s a destination where travelers can explore some of the nation’s most recognizable sights while enjoying outdoor adventure at every turn.

Travel expert Justin Walter joined the show to showcase some of South Dakota’s must-see attractions, including Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, Custer State Park, and the famous Needles Highway. The trip also highlighted outdoor activities like fly fishing and relaxing mineral springs, along with quirky roadside stops like Wall Drug and historic Deadwood. For families, history buffs, and adventure seekers alike, South Dakota offers a memorable summer escape filled with iconic landscapes and classic road trip experiences.

This segment is paid for by Your Bucketlist Guide