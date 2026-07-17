Handel's Ice Cream | 7/17/26

National Ice Cream Day is almost here, and there's no better time to treat yourself to something sweet. Mandy Trotter, Owner and Manager of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, joined us to celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a look at some of the shop's most popular frozen treats, along with new non-dairy flavors made with Oatly's Full Fat Oatmilk. She also shares details on Handel's National Ice Cream Day celebration happening July 19, when the first 250 guests who purchase a frozen treat will receive a limited-edition Handel's hat while supplies last. Whether you're a fan of classic ice cream or looking for dairy-free options, there's something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

