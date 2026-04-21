Wyoming Office of Tourism | 4/21/26

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Wyoming is stepping into the spotlight. Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom highlights how the state’s wide-open landscapes and preserved landmarks tell the story of the American West, from pioneer trails to gold rush towns. Visitors can explore iconic destinations like Devils Tower, take part in historic festivals, and discover the spirit of independence that still defines Wyoming today.

Wyoming offers more than scenic beauty with immersive events that bring the past to life. Travelers can pan for gold at Gold Rush Days, ride covered wagons along historic trails, or experience living history at Rocky Mountain Rendezvous gatherings across the state. From rodeos to cultural celebrations, Wyoming gives visitors a chance to connect with the nation’s past while creating unforgettable memories in the heart of the West.

This segment is paid for by Wyoming Office of Tourism