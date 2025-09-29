WWE Wrestlemania | 9/29/25

Tiffany Stratton’s journey from gymnastics prodigy to WWE sensation is nothing short of spectacular. Named to the 2016 U.S. National Team, she brought the same precision and athleticism to the ring, wowing fans with her signature Prettiest Moonsault Ever and unforgettable Tiffany Epiphanies. After dominating NXT and becoming one of its greatest Women’s Champions, Stratton made a jaw-dropping impact at the 2024 Royal Rumble, leading to her signing with SmackDown and a Money in the Bank victory later that year.

With WrestleMania 42 headed to Las Vegas, Stratton is ready to make her mark in the city, showcasing her confidence, in-ring ability, and charisma. Aligning briefly with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax before turning on her, she cashed in to usher in the “Prettiest Era Ever.” There’s no doubt—“Tiffy Time” is in full swing, and Las Vegas is about to witness it live.

