WWE | 12/10/25

12/10/25

Elliott gets in the virtual ring with WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill to talk about her meteoric rise, her championship win, and what fans can expect at WrestleMania.
WWE Star Jade Cargill Talks WrestleMania 42
Elliott chats with Jade Cargill about her whirlwind journey in WWE, from signing in September 2023 to making a show-stopping debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble. They dive into her partnership with Bianca Belair, creating a dream team that captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in France.

Elliott also explores beef with Tiffany Stratton and of course, the upcoming WrestleMania 42 that's headed back to Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, giving fans a sneak peek of the excitement to come and why this Las Vegas event is poised to be unforgettable. 

