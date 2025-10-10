WOWe | 10/10/25

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is back in Las Vegas for four nights of thrilling, free live wrestling under The Canopy™ at Fremont Street Experience on October 14, 15, 21, and 22, starting at 6 p.m.

Fans can watch over 40 WOW Superheroes, including Lil J Boogie with her signature boombox and dance moves, and Gabriella Cruz, a Brazilian-born athlete and jiu-jitsu expert, bring power, passion, and resilience to the ring.

As the only all-female sports entertainment franchise, WOW celebrates athleticism, storytelling, and empowerment while showcasing diversity and opportunity for women in sports and entertainment.

Fans can also catch WOW locally on MyTV KVCW Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., or stream nationwide on Pluto TV, Tubi, Paramount+, and VICE TV.

