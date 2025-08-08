Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WOW – The Vegas Spectacular | 8/8/25

The internationally acclaimed WOW – The Vegas Spectacular at Rio Las Vegas celebrates its 3,000th show, thrilling over 2.5 million guests with breathtaking acrobatics and dazzling variety acts.
WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, the high-flying family favorite at Rio Hotel & Casino, reached a major milestone with its 3,000th performance on July 31, 2025. Since its debut in 2017, the show has captivated audiences with stunning acrobatics, water illusions, and world-class variety acts from around the globe.

Created and directed by Hanoch Rosènn, WOW has become one of Las Vegas’ most beloved entertainment experiences, entertaining more than 2.5 million guests. The show is praised for its visual artistry, heartwarming humor, and jaw-dropping spectacle.

