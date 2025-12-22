World Vision | 12/22/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Actress, author, and entrepreneur Alexa PenaVega explains how her family uses the World Vision Gift Catalog to teach kids the power of giving back — especially during the holidays.
Alexa PenaVega Shares How to Teach Kids Generosity This Holiday Season
As the holiday season winds down, many families are still searching for meaningful last-minute gifts or ways to give with purpose before the year ends. Actress, author, and entrepreneur Alexa PenaVega says her family turns to the World Vision Gift Catalog as a hands-on way to teach kids about generosity and helping others.

The catalog allows families to choose impactful gifts — like clean water, livestock, or emergency supplies — given in honor of a loved one, complete with a personalized card explaining the impact. These gifts require no shipping and can be shared instantly. 

