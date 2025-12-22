World Vision | 12/22/25

As the holiday season winds down, many families are still searching for meaningful last-minute gifts or ways to give with purpose before the year ends. Actress, author, and entrepreneur Alexa PenaVega says her family turns to the World Vision Gift Catalog as a hands-on way to teach kids about generosity and helping others.

The catalog allows families to choose impactful gifts — like clean water, livestock, or emergency supplies — given in honor of a loved one, complete with a personalized card explaining the impact. These gifts require no shipping and can be shared instantly.

This segment is paid for by World Vision