World Pet Association | 8/18/26

From self-care to pet care, our four-legged family members are living better than ever! Pet trend expert Svetlana Bisacquino joined us live from SUPERZOO 2026 in Las Vegas, North America’s largest pet retail event, to give us a look at what’s new and what pet parents can expect to see next.

Svetlana shared some of the biggest trends making their way into the pet world, from innovative products designed to make everyday care easier to new ways pet owners are focusing on their animals’ comfort, wellness and overall lifestyle. With new ideas and innovations around every corner, it was a fun look at how the world of pet care continues to grow—and why taking care of our pets is becoming more personal than ever.

This segment is paid for by the World Pet Association