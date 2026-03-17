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World of Hyatt | 3/17/26

Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge shares simple strategies to help travelers plan an affordable spring getaway without overspending.
Smart Tips to Save on Spring Travel
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Spring travel season is just around the corner, and many people are already dreaming about their next quick getaway. Whether it’s a long weekend trip or a relaxing vacation, planning ahead can make all the difference when it comes to finding the best deals.

Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge says travelers don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy a spring escape. With a few simple strategies—like booking early, staying flexible with travel dates, and keeping an eye out for discounts—you can stretch your budget further.

This segment is paid for by World of Hyatt

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