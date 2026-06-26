World Cup Explainer PART 2 | 6/26/26

The group stage is over… now the real chaos begins. Elliott prepares viewers for the World Cup knockout rounds, where every match is win or go home. From extra time and penalty shootouts to Cinderella stories and powerhouse clashes, Elliott explains exactly how the bracket works and what fans can expect as the tournament narrows toward the final.

He also dives into the rich history of the competition, including the youngest player to ever win a World Cup, the nations with the most titles, and some of the most unforgettable moments in football history. With the stakes higher than ever, the knockout stage promises heartbreak, heroics, and history in the making.